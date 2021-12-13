Dinthill Win First Quarter-final Clash; No One Scored On Them Yet

Dinthill Technical High School won their first match in the quarter-final round of the DaCosta Cup football competition on the weekend, and remain the only team that is yet to concede a goal so far this season.



They thrashed Christiana High 4-0 at Drax Hall in St. Ann on December 11 when they played their first quarter-final clash.



The scorers were Shevoughn Francis, Dayeshaniel Russell, Garey Mills and Shamair Hutchinson.



The win has placed Dinthill at the top of Group 1 on three points. Edwin Allen High are also on three points, but trail Dinthill on goal difference. The other two teams in the group – William Knibb and Christiana – are yet to make an impression on the score card.



Dinthill Technical, located at Linstead in St. Catherine, were the beaten finalist in 2019 when the tournament was last held. Their next quarter-final match will be against William Knibb tomorrow, December 14.



In the meantime, the other school from Linstead, McGrath High, went down 4-0 to Manchester High in their first quarter-final face-off. The team is now at the bottom of Group 4, but it has enough matches to bounce back. The other teams in the group are Clarendon College and Cornwall College.



McGrath’s next match will be against Cornwall College at Drax Hall on Wednesday, December 15.

