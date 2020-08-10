Deaths rise to 14 – Jamaica’s confirmed COVID cases above 1000

The Ministry of Health said a fourteenth person has died in Jamaica as a result of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The deceased is a 37-year-old male from St. Catherine. “This local transmission not epidemiologically linked case brings to 14, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths for the island,” the health ministry said last evening.



It further stated that, within the last 24 hours, Jamaica recorded 20 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the island’s total to 1,023.



The number of recoveries remained at 745, and 58 people with confirmed cases have returned to their countries of origin.



Jamaica now has 206 active cases, including six moderately ill patients. There is no critically ill patient now, the health ministry added.



In relation to the new cases, the ministry disclosed that one is an imported case with an address in St. Thomas, and nine are contacts of confirmed cases – with two from St. Mary and seven from St. Thomas. Ten of the new cases are under investigation and are from St. Thomas (9) and Kingston and St. Andrew (1).



Of the cases from St. Thomas, 13 are related to investigations in the Church Corner community quarantine area in the parish.



Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case record for Jamaica now consists of 375 imported cases, 312 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases, 76 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 related to the Alorica workplace cluster in St. Catherine, and 24 are under investigation.



Some 573 of all confirmed cases are females and 450 are males. They range in age from two months to 88 years.



The health ministry has reminded the public to practice COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water, maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others, and wearing a mask when in public situations.



It also urged visitors and returning residents to comply with quarantine orders to help protect their health and the health of others.

