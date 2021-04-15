Deadly Overtaking – Police Identify Linstead Man Killed In Crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed the identity of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Bog Walk Police area on Tuesday evening, April 13.



He is 22-year-old auto-mechanic Winroy Hyatt from Commodore district in Linstead, St. Catherine.



The JCF, through its communications arm, told The Beacon that Hyatt was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash about 7:45PM.



The two vehicles are a Toyota Rav-4 and a Toyota Allion.



Hyatt was in the front passenger seat of the Toyota Allion, the JCF said, adding that two other persons were in the said car.



The JCF further explained: “Facts are that the two vehicles were travelling from Linstead to Bog Walk. The driver of the Allion attempted to overtake the Rav-4. Upon doing so, he collided into the fender of the Rav-4 and ended up in a ditch. All the persons were taken to hospital where Hyatt was pronounced dead. The other persons [in the Allion] were admitted for treatment. The persons in the Rav-4 had minor injuries.”

