CURFEW: Dayne Mitchell among 10 charged

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has disclosed that, on the first night of an island-wide curfew aimed at reducing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), its officers arrested and charged 10 people.

The persons charged for alleged breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act includes 37-year-old Dayne Mitchell from Penso Street in Kingston.

Police said they tracked down Mitchell and found him hiding under a bed; this after he allegedly went on a live social media broadcast to declare that he was breaching the curfew order for him to remain within his premises.

Mitchell, based on the video, was doing the live broadcast from a street where a number of young men had gathered – some of them apparently playing a game of dominoes.

“Wi out yah an wi naah goh een,” Mitchell declared defiantly while spitting expletives and speaking derogatorily of the police as well as Prime Minister Andrew Holness who declared the curfew.

In the meantime, the JCF said the other people charged for alleged breach of the curfew are:

Maurice Dunham from White Hall, Westmoreland

Cecelia Palmer from Sandy Bay, Hanover

Okeave McIntosh from Central in Lucea, Hanover

Shane Thompson from Prosper Road in Lucea, Hanover

Elvis Jones from Sandy Bay, Hanover

Ryan Mckoy from Mount Peace, Hanover

Denton McIntosh from Malcolm Heights in Lucea, Hanover

Jordane Fletcher from Rejoin, Hanover

Elvis Clarke from Kingsvale, Hanover



The JCF further stated that scores of people who were warned for prosecution cooperated.



“Absolutely no homeless persons were arrested anywhere in the country,” it declared amid claims made on social media that a homeless man was arrested.



The JCF added: “Persons are reminded to comply with the nightly all-island curfew from 8PM to 6AM. Failure to comply may put others at risk of contracting the Coronavirus, and can result in actions taken against a non-compliant individual. Let’s work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so we can keep you safe.”



The night curfew, which started last evening, is to end at dawn on Wednesday, April 8.

We want to hear from Jamaicans at home or abroad who have displayed resilience on the job or otherwise despite being impacted directly by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID). WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.