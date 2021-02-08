Croft’s Hill | Security guard killed in crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that a man died in a motor vehicle crash this afternoon (February 7) at Croft’s Hill district in Clarendon.

He is 60-year-old Dexton Brown, otherwise called Lloydie, who worked as a security guard at the Western Union outlet in Croft’s Hill.

The accident happened shortly before 3PM near the cable company in Croft’s Hill while the ill-fated car was heading towards San San square, where Brown lived.

The JCF said Brown was driving the Toyota Corolla motor car when it crashed, but some bereaved relatives have disputed that claim. They said Brown was a passenger.

The JCF added that the driver of the car in which Brown was travelling was reportedly negotiating a corner when he crashed into another motor car that was parked along the roadway. The car over-turned after crashing into the parked one, the police added.

Brown and two other persons – a man and a woman – were in the car when it crashed.

Brown once lived in the United States.

His weeping wife was among people who converged on the accident scene.

We also do special coverage of funerals, weddings, birthday parties, book launch, music album launch, anniversaries, businesses, and general accomplishments. For more information, contact The Beacon at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.