Croft’s Hill | Elderly Man Falls To Death

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man at Arthur Seat district in Crofts Hill Division, Clarendon, this morning (February 26).

The deceased is 74-year-old farmer Denzil Simpson from Arthur Seat.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Croft’s Hill Police are that, about 12:30AM, passers-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them. On their arrival, the body was seen lying under a bridge. It is alleged that, while walking on the bridge, he lost his balance and fell.”

There are reports that Simpson was traveling from a party.

Investigations continue.

