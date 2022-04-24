CROFTS HILL | Businessman Found Murdered In Bushes Is From St Ann

The slain Logan Baldie

Police have identified the businessman whose body was found yesterday in bushes along the Longwood Main Road in the Corner area of Crofts Hill, Clarendon.

He is 49-year-old Logan Baldie from Middle Street in Exchange, Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports from the Crofts Hill Police are that, about 5:50PM, residents stumbled on the body of Baldie and summoned the police.

“Speculations are that Baldie left his home to conduct business in the parish of Clarendon, where it is rumored that his attackers attempted to steal his truck. When he challenged the men, they allegedly chopped him several times before escaping in the area. He was taken to the hospital where his death was confirmed,” the JCF further said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Baldie was found lying face-down with his hands bound behind him with a belt. His head, which appears to be bashed in, has various wounds. A stone was also seen close to the head.

At the time Baldie was found, he was shirt-less and attired in black floral underpants. His pants was at his ankle.

The discovery has been made weeks after a child was killed in another section of the community. On March 27, thirteen-year-old Omarion Haniford, better known as Omar, was stabbed and killed allegedly by his paternal uncle at Morant Housing Scheme in Crofts Hill. The 22-year-old uncle, Courtney Haniford, has been charged with murder.

