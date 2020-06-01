COVID UPDATE: Taxis no longer required to carry less passengers

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said motorcars licensed to operate as taxis are again being allowed to carry as many passengers as they are licensed to transport.



He this afternoon noted that the decision was made after much deliberation.



Taxi operators previously were required to carry one less passenger to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The prime minister, in the meantime, said buses are still required to carry only seated passengers.



He noted that all windows of Public Passenger Vehicles should be open, the air conditioning off, and persons inside should wear masks.

