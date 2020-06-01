COVID UPDATE: High schools re-opening June 8 for CXC exams

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this evening announced that there will be a partial re-opening of secondary schools, starting June 8.



He said the move is to facilitate preparation for and sitting of CSEC and CAPE exams, which are administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



Prime Minister Holness noted that CXC has decided to begin the exams on July 13 instead of July 27 that previously was announced.

He said CSEC exams will now run from July 13 to August 4, and CAPE from July 13 to July 31.

The prime minister added that special allowances will be made for students and teachers with comorbidities or other special needs.

He said the results of CAPE will be published three weeks into September.

Meanwhile, schools were closed across the island to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The prime minister said all classes will start on September 7, 2020.



