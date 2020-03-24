COVID CASES REACH 21 – Latest victims from Manchester and Westmoreland

The government has announced that the number of people tested positive in Jamaica for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has increased from 19 to 21, adding that the numbers will increase more rapidly as the virus reaches the community level.



Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton told a press conference last evening that the two new cases involve:



A 61-year-old man from the parish of Manchester with a travel history that includes Florida, Dubai, Tanzania and Egypt.



A 51-year-old male with chronic illness from Westmoreland. This victim is a contact of two imported cases.



The government added that, of the total number of cases, 13 involve males and the remaining eight females.



The average age of the victims is 48 years old, with the youngest victim to test positive being a 24-year-old; the oldest is 79 years old.



In addition, a total of 19 people have tested negative at the National Influenza Centre, and the authorities are now awaiting the results of four tests.



A total of 51 people are isolated at Government facilities.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.