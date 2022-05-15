Couple Giving Inner-City Students Opportunity To Win Over $100K

Jamaican-born philanthropists Linval Taylor and his wife Menervah are awarding a summer project grant valued at over $100,000 in cash and prizes to a maximum three inner-city Jamaican students for the implementation of a community project.

The award is open to students island-wide, between grades nine and 12, and requires applicants to create a project that serves as a solution to a problem in their community.

“You can accomplish this objective using a computer software solution, a computer hardware solution, construction-related items, or any other method or combination that solves a daunting community problem,” Mr. Taylor said.“We are looking for the best and brightest ideas that will make a noticeable impact on the lifestyle of the residents in the winner’s community.”

Proposals should be written in as many words needed to explain the project, and should provide a brief description of the applicant and an estimate of the cost of the project.

“Tell us about yourself, so we learn who you are, where you are from, your accomplishments, the school you attend, and why you think your selection is problem-solvable with your intervention and creativity,” Mr. Taylor said. “Also, include an estimate of the costs for implementing your project, between JA$10,000 and JA$100,000.”

The top five projects will be shortlisted, and the students will be asked to participate in a video interview.

The winner(s) will be announced on Facebook on June 15, 2022, and will be expected to complete their project(s) by August 15, 2022.

In addition to the cash prize to conduct the project, winners will be awarded gadgets as incentives.

“A Google Chrome laptop will be awarded if there is a single winner of the entire JA$100,000 project prize. Otherwise, the Taylor family will give each summer project winner an Amazon 7” tablet,” Mr. Taylor explained.

He also noted that winners will be assigned a liaison officer who will oversee the project through its stages to ensure that it is beneficial to the community and not just the applicant’s household.

He expressed hope that the project will be a memorable experience for the applicants’ community, and for the applicants who are future leaders of the society.

Applicants should submit a written outline of their project idea by 11:59PM on MAY 31, 2022 via email 4taylorscholars@gmail.com.

“If you cannot send your response via email, do the following: First, write legibly on a ruled or unruled sheet of paper. Then, take a clear photo of each numbered page and send it via WhatsApp to +1-631-786-8506,” Mr Taylor further advised.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.