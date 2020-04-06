Coronavirus – St. Catherine pastor charged for crowd

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers arrested and charged a pastor yesterday, April 5, for allegedly breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, which is now being used to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The accused is 54-year-old Cynthia Williams from the Gregory Park area of St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “According to reports, lawmen were summoned to the area about 9:15AM where they made checks, which revealed that a church service was in progress at her house with over 50 persons in attendance.”



Williams is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, July 28.



The JCF said: “The police are reminding persons that no more than 10 persons are permitted to gather in a given area. These measures have been put in place for public safety, and breaching the order could result in fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to one year.”

