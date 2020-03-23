Coronavirus – Elephant Man charged with breach of perjury law

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that entertainer Oneal Bryan, otherwise called ‘Elephant Man’, has been charged by detectives at the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Division.



He was charged today, March 23, under the Immigration Restriction (Commonwealth Citizens) Act and the Perjury Act after be allegedly lied to local immigration authorities that he did not recently visit Germany.



Germany is among the countries on which Jamaica recently placed travel restrictions because it is hard hit by the deadly coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The artiste is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, April 15.

He earlier apologized for not being forthright with a whistle-blowing Immigration Officer this month after he arrived at Sangster International Airport in St. James from Brussels.

