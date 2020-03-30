Cops seize gun in St. Ann bar
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man who was arrested in connection with the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition in Mount Moriah district, St. Ann, has been charged less than 24 hours after the incident on Saturday, March 28.
The accused is 28-year-old farmer Nadar Campbell from Savoy Crescent in Christiana, Manchester.
He was charged yesterday with Illegal Possession of Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.
The JCF said: “Reports from the Cave Valley Police are that, about 11PM, a team of officers assigned to the St. Ann Division was conducting an operation at a bar in the area when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
“He was approached and searched and one 9 millimetre firearm, fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition, was found in his waistband,” the JCF further said.
A court date is being finalized for Campbell.
