Cops kill hitman after murder spree in Linstead, Ocho Rios, and Bog Walk

Some of the victims from Linstead (Left to right): Roshane Chambers and Millicent Fisher Gunn who were shot dead, as well as Kenroy McPherson who is missing and is feared dead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers this week killed two men – one of whom is a suspect in several murders committed in the Linstead, Bog Walk, and Riversdale areas of St. Catherine.



He is Ashado McFarlane, otherwise called ‘Boysie’, a contract killer who operated in the parishes of St. Catherine and St. Ann.



It added that McFarlane is suspected to have committed the following crimes:

Murder of Millicent Fisher Gunn, committed in the vicinity of NCB on King Street in Linstead, St. Catherine, on 14.08.2020

Murder of David Drummond, committed at Palm district in Treadway, Linstead, St. Catherine, on 16.07.2020

Murder of Clifton Green, committed at Water Course district in Riversdale, St. Catherine, on 19.09.2020

Disappearance of Linstead resident Kenroy McPherson who police said is now believed to be dead

Murder of Steve Brown, committed along the roadway at Orangefield district – in the vicinity of the football field, Linstead, St. Catherine, on 21/9/2020

Murder of Renaldo Williams, committed at Orangefield district in Linstead, St. Catherine, on 21.08.2020

Murder of Yashawn Isaacs, committed at Swamp Lane in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, on 02/08/2020

Murder of Roshane Chambers committed at Venecia Lane in Linstead, St. Catherine, on the 12/9/2020

Murder of Dalvin Alexander, otherwise called ‘Stalky’, at 105 Apple Avenue in Mansfield Heights, Ocho Rios, Saint Ann, on June 17, 2020



The JCF said McFarlane is also wanted in connection with one in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, and is a person of interest in two others.



He is also wanted by the St Ann police in connection with four cases of Wounding With Intent, an incident of Shooting with Intent in which he fired at three police officers, and several robberies in Ocho Rios.



McFarlane was among two men killed during an alleged shoot-out with the police on Monday night (October 26). The other is Jahmeele Omar Smith, otherwise called ‘Blackman’.



Elaborating on the killing, the JCF said its officers were conducting operations regarding the kidnapping and suspected murder of Linstead resident, Kenroy McPherson, also called Kemar.



It explained: “Reports are that a team from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC) were conducting an intelligence-driven operation in the Duncan’s Pen area of St Catherine in connection with the investigation of the kidnapping and suspected murder of 30-year-old restaurant supervisor Kenroy McPherson.



“Utilizing intelligence and a combination of technologies,the team of investigators moved to intercept the white Toyota Fielder in which the men were traveling. Upon seeing the police, men in the vehicle fired at the police and a shootout ensued.



“When the shooting subsided, both McFarlane and Smith were found suffering from gunshot wounds. A Remington 12-Gauge Shotgun was seized. They were both taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. One of the men escaped,” the JCF further said.

