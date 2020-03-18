Cops following ‘strong leads’ also search St. Ann and Manchester

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Jamaican Constabulary Force (JCF) today released the image of a Person Of Interest who is being sought regarding the disappearance of 22-year-old visually impaired University of the West Indies student Jasmine Deen.



The police said they don’t have much information about the man, whose image is posted above.



At the time Deen went missing, she was travelling from the Mona campus of the University of the West Indies in St. Andrew.



The JCF, during a press briefing in Kingston today, said Deen last spoke with a family member via telephone at 10:15PM on Thursday, February 27.



Records show that her phone was last active at 12:35AM in downtown Kingston the following day – February 28.



ACP Fitz Bailey, during the press conference, said: “Based on investigations and cellular data, we can say that, on February 27 about 10:34PM, Miss Deen was in Bull Bay. At 12:19 on February 28, we have evidence that there was movement in Harbour View, and we can say the last time her phone was active was at 12:35AM [on Friday, February 28] – and that was somewhere in downtown Kingston. Since then, we have not been able to identify any movement in relation to her phone.”



The senior cop further stated that members of the JCF’s Major Investigations Division have carried out cross-country investigations in their effort to locate Deen.



“Areas where special operations have been conducted include Lyndhurst Road, Seaview Gardens, Bull Bay, Waltham Park Road, August Town, Papine, Wint Road in Kingston East, downtown Kingston, Harbour View, the Palisadoes strip, Drax Hall in St. Ann and Greenvale in Manchester,” ACP Bailey disclosed.



He added that, to date, several interviews have been conducted and statements recorded from persons the police believe may have information on the whereabouts of Deen.



Among those persons is the operator of a black Honda Stream taxi, which transported Deen from the university to Papine in St. Andrew on the night of February 27. The motor car was also processed by forensic crime scene investigators.



The JCF, in the meantime, said its officers are following ‘strong leads’ in the case.



It appealed for anyone with pertinent information to contact the Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-929-9256, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

