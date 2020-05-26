COMMUNITY FOCUS: Kiwanis club shares with residents in St. Ann

The Kiwanis Club of Charlton-Alexandria in St. Ann has distributed care packages to a number of needy families, shut-ins and physically challenged persons.



The group launched the project on May 3 in light of challenges resulting from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



A total of 16 people received packages that contained items such as rice, flour, sugar, corned meal, cooking oil, and bathing soap.



“The beneficiaries were very appreciative, and it was a humbling experience for all present,” the organization said.



It added: “The Kiwanis Club of Charlton-Alexandria, throughout its 21 years of existence, though small in number, has made giving back its priority. In spite of the many challenges faced, we endure. We pay our way forward by doing projects such as these, impacting the lives of those in need – especially our children.”



The communities, which the club members visited, include Linton Park, Glasgow, Bristol, Armadale, the hills of Alexandria, Highbury Road, Green Hill, and Water Valley.



The club expressed gratitude to its sponsors and members for supporting the worthy cause.

