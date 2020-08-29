Community focus | Jamaican native, who migrated as a child, returns with supplies for 200 students

Roujo-k Wilson, who migrated from Jamaica at 11 years old, recently returned and poured her generosity into the lives of nearly 200 children from two schools in the Redwood area of St. Catherine.



Using personal funds, she undertook the project under the banner of her soon-to-be registered charity – Sky Is The Limit Foundation Jamaica.



“I will always consider Jamaica home – and scores of my family and friends still live here,” Roujo-k told The Beacon. “I think it’s important for anyone to stay connected to their roots.”



The items donated included two fans for the staff room at Redwood Primary, and a swing set for Dover Castle Basic School.



Although Roujo-k didn’t attend any of the aforementioned institutions, some of her relatives, including her mother Rosemarie Wilson, received their formal education there.



The philanthropist also provided students of the institutions with back-to-school supplies, including backpacks containing water bottles and stationery.



She added: “There was also ice cream provided to the students and a merry-go-round ride for entertainment [during a treat that was held on August 15]. Students and parents came in small groups at pre-scheduled times to facilitate social distancing.”



The donations were timely, considering the hardship that families now face due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Principal of Redwood Primary School, Evanne McKoy, told The Beacon: “We were overwhelmed because we know what is going on with the COVID-19 pandemic now, and many parents would have been out of job since the onset of the pandemic, and so they were grateful for the assistance.



“I laud Ms. Wilson for undertaking such a task at this time because she was giving back to the lesser fortunate persons,” McKoy further said. Similar sentiments were expressed by Vinette Mcdonald, principal of Dover Castle Basic School.



Roujo-k, who is an accounting manager in the technology industry, admitted that she always mulled giving back in a meaningful way, but procrastination took a toll on her plans.



“My mom, I think, would literally give the shirt off her back, so I suppose that’s where my philanthropy comes from,” she said.



Roujo-k added that plans are afoot to expand her reach when the foundation is registered here in Jamaica.



“I want to get the foundation registered so that I can go about securing corporate sponsorship and accepting donations from persons around me who want to give back. Being officially registered and accepting donations means a bigger impact,” Roujo-k opined.



She said the goal of her foundation is to improve the lives of women and children.



In the meantime, Roujo-k spent many of her childhood years at Zephyrton district in Linstead, St. Catherine, and attended St. Helens Prep School.



She recalled spending some summers with her grandparents Valerie and Sylvester Blackman at Redwood district, where the inaugural charity event was held this month.



Roujo-k, a mother and wife, now lives in New York.

She previously lived in Rwanda.

