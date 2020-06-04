Clarendon man charged after home invasion, murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers charged 36-year-old Roy Golding, otherwise called ‘Bud’, from Palm Crescent in May Pen, Clarendon, in relation to various offences on Tuesday, June 2.



He is charged with Murder, Shooting With Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.



The JCF said: “It is alleged that, about 6:45PM on Friday, May 29, Golding and three other armed men went to a home in Palmers Cross, Clarendon, and opened gunfire at the occupants. Sixty-one-year-old Vernon Laidlaw of Bryans Crescent, May Pen, in Clarendon was shot dead. Golding’s court date is being finalised.”

