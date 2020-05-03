Clarendon man charged after gun find

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man with Illegal Possesssion of Firearm following an incident on Woodside main road in Denbigh, Clarendon.



He is 22-year-old Patrick Moncrieffe from Woodside Road in Denbigh.



The incident happened on Sunday, April 26.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 11AM, a police team was on an operation in the community when two men were seen walking along the main road.



“They were accosted by the police, but they fled. One of them stopped to place a towel under a car in a yard and was caught. The towel was retrieved and the firearm – a .38 Revolver – was found. He was subsequently arrested and later charged,” the JCF added.



It said a court date is being finalised.

