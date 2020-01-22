Clarendon entertainer, Praj-X, missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said 37-year-old recording artiste Peter Parter, otherwise called ‘Praj-X’, from Ballards River in Clarendon has been missing since Monday, January 20.

He is of brown complexion and slim build, and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Chapelton Police are that, about 3PM, Parter was last seen at home wearing a yellow shirt, grey pants and a pair of black-and-blue slippers. He has not been heard from since.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Parter should contact the Chapelton Police at 876- 987-2244, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

