EWARTON: Police swoop down on church, which says it was not in breach

The Ewarton Police in St. Catherine have denied claims that they prompted the premature end to a church service in Ewarton today although the place of worship was not in breach of the law.



Under the law, there should be no public gathering of more than 10 people; this as Government tries to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The Beacon, this afternoon, was told: “Ewarton Police orders The King’s Chapel Apostolic Church closed with nine persons in attendance.”



When contacted, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in Ewarton have denied intimidating the worshipers or telling them to end their church service.



It added: “The corporal and two other officers went to the location when other citizens reported that there was a congregation at the church. On arriving there, the officers realized that there were at least 10 persons there and advised them that, under the Disaster Risk Management Act and under the Quarantine Act, they should not be gathering.



“They informed the officers that they were wrapping up and they were allowed to do so. They weren’t told to disband immediately,” the JCF further said.



The Beacon also contacted the church, which, via social media, said there were nine people inside the building for the service – effectively meaning that it was not in breach of the law.



“There were nine people inside the church at the time; we have chosen to lay the matter to rest,” the church further said while declining to comment further.

We want to hear from Jamaicans at home or abroad who have displayed resilience on the job or otherwise despite being impacted directly by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID). WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.