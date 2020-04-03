Celebrate at home | Kartel’s lawyer oozing confidence

The senior lawyer representing Dancehall artiste and convict Adidja Palmer is oozing confidence a few hours before a judgment is handed down in the appeal of a murder conviction against her client.



The Court of Appeal will deliver its judgment via teleconferencing about 9:30AM today, April 3.



Palmer, better known as Vybz Kartel, is being represented by Tom Tavares Finson and Valerie Neita Robertson who contends that her client did not get a fair trial.



A post on Robertson’s Twitter page last evening bears confidence regarding the outcome.

It reads: “As senior lawyer on the case and the attorney who represents Adidja Palmer alongside QC Tom Finson, I only ask one favour, tomorrow please celebrate at least 3 ft apart in your homes along with other COVID-19 stipulations. Don’t come on the streets.”



Other related tweets bear similar faith.



Palmer, who was sentenced in 2014 to life imprisonment for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, would be eligible for parole after 35 years in prison. That sentence was handed down by Justice Lennox Campbell.



Three other men were also convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the said murder. They are entertainer Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John.



A jury found the four guilty on March 13, 2014.



The body of Williams was never found.

