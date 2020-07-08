Bus driver accused of wounding cop caught in Guy’s Hill

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a bus driver has been charged for wounding an on-duty policeman in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Wednesday, July 1.



He is 46-year-old Denvar Needham from Eltham Acres in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 6:15PM, Needham used a machete to chop a policeman who was on duty to his right hand then fled the scene. He was apprehended the following day in Guy’s Hill, St. Catherine, and charged on Tuesday (July 7) following a question and answer session with his attorney.”



A court date is being finalised.

