Son of slain Linstead teacher earns first choice

His father, Tanijah Howell, was a Mathematics teacher at Charlemont High School when he was murdered in February 2017.



Despite the gravity of that loss, 11-year-old Tahj Howell has managed to bring pride and joy to his household, school and community.



He performed impressively in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) while enrolled at Ewarton Primary School in St. Catherine.



Tahj attained Mastery in Literacy and Numeracy, and scored 100 percent in the Ability Test that gauges students’ analytical skills.



As a result of his PEP performance, he has been placed at the top-notch St. George’s College – the first choice of secondary school selected by his mother Sherine Perry Howell.



“I am elated. My mom was nervous, but I was very confident that I would go to a great school,” said the aspiring forensic scientist.



He further explained: “I worked and studied hard; I was very attentive in class; I listened to my teacher’s instructions. My mother was also very instrumental in ensuring that I have all the necessary tools needed for learning.”



Tahj, who is also a past student of Gentles Kinder Campus in Linstead, St. Catherine, promised to do his best.



“Persons should expect that I am going to continue to excel. I want to make my family proud, maintain high grades, and ensure that I leave a lasting impression at high school,” he further commented.



His mother, Mrs. Howell, is happy that her son so far has been making excellence his hallmark despite losing a parent.



“It is always difficult being a single parent specifically because it’s not something I wanted; it was forced upon me,” she told The Beacon.

“I have always been a praying mom, so when the pressure came we took it to the Lord in prayer. The saying is true – ‘when life throws you lemons use them to make lemonade’.”



The mother also expressed hope that Tahj will be an inspiration. “He has a younger sibling who likes challenges, and she will be using his performance as her benchmark,” she further said.

