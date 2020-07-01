Bog Walk teen missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has activated an Ananda Alert for 17-year-old Kishawn Simpson, otherwise called ‘Poochie’, from Church Road in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



She has been missing since Thursday, June 23.



She is of brown complexion and slim build, and is about 155 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Kishawn was last seen at home, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She is said to frequent the Linstead area.”



The JCF said anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kishawn should contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We want to hear from you. Send us your human interest stories - including positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.