Bog Walk Taximan Slain – Murdered Cop Found Near Him

A taxi operator from Bog Walk in St. Catherine was found dead in the area where a police officer stationed at Glengoffe in the parish was shot and killed today, August 18.

The two were shot dead by unknown assailants at Big Lane in Central Village, St. Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported.



It said the taxi operator is 42-year-old Kenroy Chandler from West Prospect, Bog Walk.



The police corporal is Delwin Jackson, who was assigned to Glengoffe Police Station in St. Catherine North Division. He is said to be a past student of Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk.

Superintendent Christopher Phillips of the St. Catherine South Police said it appears the police officer went to the area to conduct business.



The JCF disclosed: “Reports are that, about 7:15AM, residents heard explosions and summoned the police. On their arrival, Corporal Jackson was seen lying on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at hospital. A grey Nissan Tiida motor car, with the engine running, was found at the scene.”



The JCF further stated that, while its officers were processing the scene where the cop was found dead, the body of the Bog Walk taxi operator was found in bushes with gunshot wounds.



According to the police force, its chaplaincy and welfare units are providing support to Corporal Jackson’s relatives and colleagues.



It added that detectives of the Major Investigations Division are probing the double killing.

