BOG WALK: Student dies battling dengue fever

A teenager, who was admitted to the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was battling dengue fever, has died.

He is Andre Spence, a Grade 10 student of Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

His family announced the death yesterday – days after making a public appeal for blood.

An aunt of the deceased, in the meantime, said the young man’s mother died about five years ago of Chikungunya, commonly referred to as Chick V.

Chikungunya, like dengue fever, is a mosquito-borne virus.

We want to hear the positive news happening in your family, school, church, business and community. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574, e-mail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com or message 'The Jamaica Beacon' page on Facebook