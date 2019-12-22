BOG WALK: Social media group hosts another successful treat

Nigel Davidson travelled several miles from Kingston to the rural community of Spring Vale, nestled in the hills above the tiny town of Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



It was a perfect opportunity for him to meet and volunteer with people he met via a social media group called Interactive Sunday’s.



The group, on a cool Sunday afternoon, December 15, hosted a Christmas treat – giving out food and gifts all donated by members of the group.



“It is a good feeling coming in the Spring Vale community with these nice people,” Nigel told The Beacon.

He added: “It is a very cool environment and we are here together enjoying this special occasion to interact with the family, the people, the children and everybody.”



Founder of the social media group, Jermaine Johnson, said he is pleased with the first staging of the Christmas treat, held in memory of community stalwart Ivorene Madge Edwards.



Johnson noted that, when he started to plan the event, he did not know how it would have been funded.



Members of his group locally and overseas threw their support behind the initiative and the rest was history.



“It shows exactly what Interactive Sunday’s is all about – love, unity, motivating, [and] impacting people. I think we have accomplished that,” said Johnson, who described the event as awesome.



His description is in tangent with the views shared by a number of adults and children who attended the treat.



“The event is a good event; it is very well put together,” said Clemore Brandon.



Patrice Edwards, a teen at the scene, told The Beacon that she enjoyed basking in some of the entertainment activities she had not done in a relatively long time.



“I am feeling so good because some things that I am doing here – it’s been a long time since I haven’t done these things. Everything is just nice,” she declared.



The relatively large gathering of especially children was not only busy soaking up the entertainment provided by a disco, bounce-about and a clown.



There were also several giveaways. To top it all off, the organizers also provided ice-cream, cooked food, popcorn, and of course the scrumptious Interactive Sunday’s cakes.

ALSO READ: Young man, far from rich, helps over 100 children with school supplies

We want to hear the positive news happening in your family, school, church, business and community. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574, e-mail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com or message 'The Jamaica Beacon' page on Facebook