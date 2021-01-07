Bog Walk resident shot and killed

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man was shot and killed yesterday afternoon (January 6) at Pineapple Lane in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.



The JCF added that the deceased is 40-year-old Fabian McLeod, otherwise known as ‘Flat Bush’, from Magazine Lane in Bog Walk.



The incident happened about 4:10PM.



The JCF told The Beacon: “The man was sitting in a shop when he was pounced upon by two gunmen who opened fire hitting him. He was chased and further shot. The police were alerted.”



Although McLeod lived in Bog Walk, he was also well known in party circles in the nearby town of Linstead. He also sold shoes at Linstead Market.

McLeod has a young child.

Editorial Note: The victim’s age has been updated in this story to reflect information from his close relatives, as opposed to the information received earlier from the police.

