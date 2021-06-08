Bog Walk | One dead, 9 taken to hospital after bus plunges into river

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the crash, which happened this morning in the Bog Walk Gorge, St. Catherine, has resulted in one woman being killed and nine other persons taken to hospital.



The identify of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.



The JCF stated that the incident, which has resulted in traffic delays, happened about 9:15AM, and involved a motor car and a minibus.



It did not give further details.



But one commuter claimed: “A black Fielder a overtake and write off the bus – lick the bus in the water. It drop pon the side…”



The commuter added that everyone made their way out of the bus except for one woman. “The woman couldn’t come out, because she big,” he further said.



The crash this morning happened a day after a truck overturned in the Gorge, blocking the crucial roadway for hours.



It also happened four days after a woman – Ava Thelwell, allegedly committed suicide by driving her Suziki Grand Vitara into the river.

