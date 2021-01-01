Bog Walk | 3 men nabbed after attack on solider – one suspect loses hand

A youngster from Grove Road in Linstead, St. Catherine, is among three men in police custody regarding an attempted robbery that unfolded in the Kent Village area of Bog Walk, St. Catherine, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.



The other two suspects are from Kingston 11.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed that the victim is a member of the Jamaica Defence Force, but it is yet to provide details of the incident.



Information reaching The Beacon is that the solider was traveling in his private motorcar from the Bog Walk area towards Spanish Town.



He fell ill and stopped to vomit. While doing so, four men stopped and started to pretend as though they were rendering assistance.



Their action aroused the suspicion of the soldier, who quickly went into his private vehicle and left the scene. While the soldier was driving away, he reportedly contacted law enforcers at Bog Walk Police Station.



The solider, still feeling unwell, later stopped at Kent Village in Bog Walk – not far from Flat Bridge.



While there, the group of men that earlier approached him showed up again, and allegedly attempted to rob him of his vehicle. One of them reportedly brandished a gun.



During a fight that ensured, the solider allegedly used a machete to sever one of the men’s hands.



That would-be robbers attempted to escape at Kent Village, but only one of them did so successfully.



The other three eventually were nabbed by law enforcers, who were responding to the soldier’s phone call for help.



The three would-be robbers, up to publication time, were still in police custody.

