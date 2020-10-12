Body of man, who had mental issues, found in water below Linstead Bridge

A family is in grief after one of its members, Roneille Reid, better known as Neily, was found dead yesterday morning (October 11) in the murky water below the bridge at Vanity Fair in Linstead, St. Catherine.



The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.



Up to the time of his demise, Roneille lived at Zepherton in the vicinity of Linstead Fire Station.



He used the bridge frequently on foot when travelling between his home and the town of Linstead.



His father, Ronald Reid, told The Beacon that his 31-year-old son was mentally challenged since 14 years old.



“Him mentally sick, but him still have good senses,” the father said, adding that his son remembered the dates for his medical appointments and even travelled alone to do errands and to get medical treatment especially at Linstead Public Hospital.



“Many times when wi want anything in Linstead, he is the one who goh buy it… Him goh fill prescription for his mother. He was very useful and he has his own room at our house.”



The father further stated that his son was well known and loved in Linstead, especially in the market area.

He said Roneille left home 6:30PM on Saturday, October 10, to do one of his regular medical check-ups at Linstead Public Hospital.



“He left home 6:30 and said he is going to the hospital. Many times him goh to the hospital and don’t come back till the other morning. It is regular. From him a 14 [years old] him sick. The nurses know him at the hospital and so sometimes him nuh come back [home] till the other day. Sometimes him come back in the 8 o’clock [on the same day],” the father added.



He said the family was stunned with the bad news yesterday morning. “We were listening for him to come home and have him breakfast. In the 8 o’clock somebody called me to say mi son is in the water in the river. We were hoping to see him come back from the hospital.”



The father further told The Beacon that, when he went to the scene, he saw his son lying apparently dead in the water. He is the one who formally identified the body, which was found fully attired.



“I saw the body in the water. I don’t know what happened. It is not that my son is mentally sick [to the point where he would deliberately] go over there in the water,” the father added. “I stayed there until dem put him in the hearse, but the body covered. I was not allowed to see him plainly to know if he had wounds an soh.”



The communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (last evening confirmed that the body of a man was found, but it stated that it did not have any further information.



The father of the deceased, in the meantime, said the family is awaiting the result of a post mortem to ascertain what may have caused the demise of Roneille, who was the eldest of his three sons.

