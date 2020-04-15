BIG JUMP – Jamaica Records 32 New COVID Cases Amid Another Death

The Ministry of Health said Jamaica has recorded a fifth death and 32 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The fifth person to die of the highly contagious virus is a 63-year-old woman from Portland.



Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton, during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, April 14, said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island now stands at 105.



He explained that, of the 32 new cases, 31 are linked to Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine. The other is from Kingston and St. Andrew.



This is the first time that Jamaica is recording a double digit increase in confirmed cases.



Twenty-one people have recovered from the virus on the island.



The health minister, in the meantime, said his staff in St. Catherine is now paying particular attention to the Portmore location of Alorica, where there is an outbreak of COVID-19.



He further explained: “This facility (Alorica in Portmore) has a staff complement – based on the staff registry – of some 787 workers.



“We have so far in our intervention 258 individuals who have been interviewed and sampled. Sixty-five of those tests have come back. Of that number, 33 samples have come back positive. Two were announced a few days ago,” Dr. Tufton added.



He noted that the company has been closed, and a team from his ministry visited the site on the holiday weekend.

Dr. Tufton further noted: “Arrangements are now being made for the isolation of the newly confirmed cases. The ministry is also working diligently to identify each of their contacts for testing, while investigations continue to identify other positive exposed persons.”

ALSO READ: St. Catherine Locked Down – Important Points For Residents and Motorists

Advertise with The Beacon today and benefit from our amazing low rates. WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.