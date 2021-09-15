Bellamy Resigns Too – Video Shows Him Partying During Lockdown



Councillor for the Mona Division in St. Andrew, Andrew Bellamy, has resigned from the board of a statutory body after a viral video shows him at a birthday party on a ‘no-movement day’, which was announced to help fight COVID-19.

Bellamy, a member of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), served on the board of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERAH). In addition, he chaired some committees at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

The video in which Bellamy was captured also includes Floyd Green, then minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. Green resigned that ministerial post this morning amid national outrage in light of the video.

Bellamy said: “Allow me to publicly apologize to the government and people of Jamaica, also specifically to my constituents and to the leadership of the Jamaica Labour Party for the representation of my conduct in the video that is being circulated.”

He added: “The anger and disappointment based on the feedback received is regretted. I have tendered my resignation from the board of SERHA and chairperson of all committees chaired [by me] at the KSMAC. Again, please accept my apology.”

