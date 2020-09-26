Beacon of the day | Ewarton resident with 9 CXC – all Grade Ones, wants to help special needs people

Nackelia Richards from Mount Rosser in Ewarton, St. Catherine, was expecting spectacular results.



But she never consider getting all perfect grades in CSEC, which is administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



The St. Jago High School student belted nine subjects – all with the best grade attainable (Grade One).



“I was in a state of shock,” she told The Beacon. “I expected that I would have gotten good grades based on how my examinations went, but, when I realized that I got all Ones, I was speechless.”



Nackelia was successful in the following subjects:



English A – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)



Social Studies – Grade One



English B – Grade One



Geography – Grade One



Mathematics – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)



Office Administration – Grade One



Principles of Accounts – Grade One



Principles of Business – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)



Electronic Document Preparation – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)



Nackelia told The Beacon that support from her family, including her parents Maureen Robinson and Jeffrey Richards, contributed enormously to her success.



“The main factors that accounted for my success are the support and words of encouragement from my family throughout all my school life, pushing myself to work harder each school year – especially when I entered Grades Ten and Eleven, and always putting God first in everything that I do,” she said.



The young scholar stated that her academic performance was not negatively affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which resulted in the abrupt closure of schools.



“The pandemic actually allowed me to have more time on my hands to prepare for my examinations even though I had to adapt to the new normal,” said the Ewarton Primary School past student.



She, in the meantime, intends to attend sixth form at St. Jago High, and to eventually work with special needs people.



“I aspire to be an educator for children and young adults with special needs. They are often either pushed to the side or they are not provided with adequate resources to meet their needs in regards to education and career attainment,” Nackelia noted.



She encouraged young people to work towards their goals – just like she has been doing.



“Always strive to do your best even when it gets very difficult in your academic life. Do all that you need to do in order to achieve the results that you desire. It will pay off in the end,” Nackelia said.



Her sister, Shernett Williams, is among persons celebrating the big accomplishment.



“I am overwhelmed with my sister’s achievements; my heart bursts with pride as I know she worked extremely hard to achieve this milestone,” Shernett said.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.