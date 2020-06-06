Beaches and rivers to re-open

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said people in Jamaica will again be allowed to access beaches and rivers, starting Sunday, June 7.



He, during a virtual press conference yesterday, stated that the order will be in effect until June 30, 2020.



The prime minister noted that access will be allowed at specific times and with specific guidelines and control measures.



Beaches and rivers were closed to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

