Bars to re-open next week – all conditions listed here

Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie this evening announced that bars will be allowed to re-open conditionally, starting on May 19.



They were closed island-wide as part of Government’s effort to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The re-opening will be allowed from 11AM until the start of the national curfew daily.

These are the conditions under which McKenzie said the bars can resume operation:

No more than 5 persons should be inside (including the bartender) No seats (stools or chairs) as well as tables are allowed inside the bars All bar windows and doors must be opened Gaming machines inside the bars must be at least six feet apart Physical distancing, as well as the wearing of masks where possible, should be done inside and outside the bars No more than two persons should be at a table outside a bar No more than 10 people should be at a bar No parties or round-robins or any activity that would cause persons to gather at the bar No group activities, including the playing of board games, dominoes, ludo and cards No person 65 years or older should be at a bar The bars must make provisions for hand-washing and hand-sanitizing Bars are to display signage showing protocols for their operation

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in the meantime, warned that Government will order bars closed again if any of them is found to be the source of a COVID-19 case.

