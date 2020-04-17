Baby Murdered | St. Mary Suspect Killed After Slashing Of 3 Throats

The Gayle Police in St. Mary are probing the murder of a child, and the injury of two other people, including a five-year-old, at Barker district in St. Mary yesterday, April 15.



The deceased is two-year-old Mikayla Cox from Kingston.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports are that, about 4:30PM, Romeo Henry, 39, of Barker district allegedly entered a premises and used a knife to slash the throat of a 67-year-old man, a five-year-old girl and two-year-old Cox.



“It is alleged that residents intervened and took the injured to hospital where Cox was pronounced dead and the others admitted,” the JCF further said.



It stated that, when police arrived on the scene, they saw the body of Henry – the alleged attacker – in bushes.



Investigations are ongoing.

Advertise with The Beacon today and benefit from our amazing low rates. WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.