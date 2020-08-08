Another death confirmed – COVID cases reach almost 1,000 in Jamaica

The Ministry of Health last evening reported that another patient has died of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of such deaths in Jamaica to 13.



The deceased is an 88-year-old female from Clarendon, who was admitted to a public health facility in the parish on Tuesday, August 4.



Her COVID-19 positive status was confirmed yesterday, the ministry said, adding that the mode of transmission is under investigation.



It further reported yesterday that 29 new samples tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the island’s total number of confirmed cases to 987.



Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 12 imported cases with addresses in St. James. Those persons arrived recently on a flight from the Dominican Republic. There are also two cases from Clarendon, who are contacts of an imported case, while one case from St. Thomas is a contact of a confirmed case. Fourteen of the cases confirmed yesterday are under investigation and were recorded in St. Thomas (5), Kingston and St. Andrew (4), Clarendon (2), St. Mary (1), Manchester (1), and St. Catherine (1).



Jamaica now has 177 active cases under observation, including seven moderately ill patients. Recoveries remain at 745, while 52 cases have returned to their countries of origin.



The COVID-19 case record for Jamaica now consists of 364 imported cases; 281 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 62 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the Alorica call centre outbreak in St. Catherine, and 44 are under investigation. Some 550 (56%) of all confirmed cases are females and 437 are males. They range in age from two months to 88 years.



The health ministry, in the meantime, reminded the public to practice COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the frequent washing of hands with soap and water, maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others, and wearing a mask when in public situations.



It also reminded visitors and returning residents to comply with quarantine orders, to help protect their health and the health of others.

