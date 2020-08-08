A’mari charged for expletive, breaching measures against COVID

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. James have arrested and charged a female entertainer for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and for using indecent language following an incident in St. James.



The accused is Veneice Fung-Chung, otherwise called ‘A’mari’ and ‘DJ Mona Lisa’ from Kimberley Boulevard in North Lauderdale, Florida in the United States of America.



She is also a social media sensation who shot to popularity due to her association with one-time artiste Gully Bop.



The JCF said: “Fung-Chung was charged after she was found in breach of a self-quarantine order when she was seen at several places following her arrival in the island. She was also charged for using indecent language after she used expletives while speaking to the police during an interview.”



Fung-Chung is scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 12.

Don't miss this amazing deal. You can advertise for as LOW as JA$2,500 monthly. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.