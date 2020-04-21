All-island Curfew Tightened

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a 14-day extension and tightening of the island-wide curfew as the country continues to tackle the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The new curfew hours are from 6PM to 6AM daily, beginning tomorrow, April 22.



At the same time, work hours have been adjusted, and are now 8AM to 4PM.



“We are asking, therefore, that all workplaces make the necessary adjustments,” Prime Minister Holness said during a digital press conference from Jamaica House yesterday.



He added: “It means you have what is called ‘travel time’ from 6AM to 8AM and from 4PM to 6PM.”



Prime Minister Holness said registered operators of Public Passenger Vehicles (PPV), as well as the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, can be on the road from 5AM to 7PM. However, they must not carry any passenger between 5AM and 6AM as well as 6PM and 7PM.



In the meantime, supermarkets, pharmacies and corner shops should close at 5PM.



Markets will now operate daily from 6AM to 4PM, except Sundays when they will be closed.



The prime minister, in the meantime, said it is now mandatory to wear masks in public places, including public transportation.

He disclosed the various measures on an evening when the island recorded 223 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as a sixth death resulting from the highly contagious virus.

