Above Rocks Police Station Wins Big Award

The Above Rocks Police Station in St. Catherine has triumphed over 38 other stations to be declared the Top Station for 2020.



The awards programme, which is dubbed Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS), was hosted by the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA).



It judges police stations in terms of compliance with specific Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) standard operating procedures, including records management, station administration, station facility, utilities conservation, and customer service.



The initiative, now in its second year, focused on the police Area 5 this time round.



Area 5 comprises the police divisions of St. Andrew North, St. Catherine South, St. Catherine North, and St. Thomas.



The sectional winners are:



Top Station – Above Rocks



Top Division – St. Andrew North



Top Prisoners In Custody Station – Greater Portmore



Customer Service Award – Cedar Valley Police Station



In the meantime, Bath Police Station in St. Thomas, Greater Portmore Police Station in St. Catherine, and Irish Town Police Station in St. Andrew were named the Top Stations in their respective divisions.



Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang, said the awards programme is helping to build morale across the police organisation. “Recipients of the awards have demonstrated exceptional compliance with the policies of the JCF,” he further said.



Chief Executive Officer of the PCOA, Otarah Byfield, in her remarks, said the TOPS initiative was developed as an innovative way of increasing the compliance of law-enforcement personnel with policies and procedures.



She further stated that the focus is on raising standards, boosting morale and ensuring accountability in the force.



“By showcasing examples of commendable policing, we are aiming for improvement in the policing processes while building commitment, trust and bonds between police and citizens,” she said.



The awards ceremony was held on November 25 at the Office of the Police Commissioner in St. Andrew.

We want to hear from Jamaicans world-wide about your special moments - award ceremonies, weddings, birthdays, release of books and music, academic and other achievements, and job promotion. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.