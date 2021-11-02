Above Rocks Health Centre Upgraded

The Above Rocks Health Centre in St. Catherine has received a $2.7-million upgrade with funding from the German Government and the Charitable group, VFKE (Verein zur Forderung von Kleimprojekten).



Work on the centre included installation of new floor tiles, electric rewiring, new windows and doors, bathroom upgrade, and the procurement of new furniture.



Speaking at the official handover of the facility on October 27, nurse at the centre, Johanna Burgher, said she was grateful for the donations, noting that a lot of persons in the community volunteered their skills during the construction process.



“We got a lot of support from people, and we appreciate and thank all of them,” she said at the ceremony, adding that it is important to her that “more people are now coming and showing care about their health”.



Burgher also told the media that, with the upgrading, the facility will now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to serve the more than 100 persons who make weekly visits.



“They have a big benefit from the upgrading, because the clinic was opened two days. We get another day now to serve them, and a lot of people really need this kind of service, and I am really grateful to my donors,” she added.



Ambassador designate from the Federal Republic of Germany to Jamaica, Dr. Stefan Freidrich Keil, said: “We looked at it, and found it to be a good project because it is a clinic which gives help to the community, and it is very much needed. It is a wonderful project.”



The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ), assisted in sourcing funding for the upgrade. Its Executive Director, Deborah Chen, said the long-standing partnership with the facility will continue for the benefit of the community.



A member of the community, Hyacinth Lewis, said she is happy that the centre has received the needed work, so that it can continue to service the communities.



“It is very useful, and I am glad about it because the people in the area do need this health centre,” she said.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.