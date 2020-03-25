87-y-o reportedly drowns in St. Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in St. Ann are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior citizen in the parish.



The deceased is 87-year-old Richard King from Lumsden district in Bamboo, St. Ann.



His body was found in a water tank at his home yesterday, March 24.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Bamboo Police are that, about 1:45PM, passers-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them. Upon their arrival, King’s body was seen afloat in the water. It was fished from the water; the scene processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.”



King is at least the second person to have died as a result of suspected drowning in St. Ann within days.



On March 18, a 21-year-old resident of the Moneague area – Rojae Cole, allegedly drowned. His body was recovered three days later.

