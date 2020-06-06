50 people to be allowed at funerals, weddings

Funerals and weddings in Jamaica will be allowed to have a maximum 50 people, starting on Sunday, June 7.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement last evening as the island further relaxes restrictions, which were imposed to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The current restriction limits to 15, the number of people allowed to be at any funeral or wedding.



Prime Minister Holness said the impending increase to 50 is subject to the availability of space to accommodate social distancing, which requires people to be six feet apart from each other.



Persons attending such events should also wear masks and should sanitize.

