5 Health Ministry Workers Test Positive For COVID

Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton said five personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness have tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



“The five include COVID-19 response workers,” he added. “Our healthcare workers are on the front-line of the COVID fight and are most at risk. We thank them for their selfless service and will always give them our full support.”



Dr Tufton added that the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to give support to staff, families, and the close contacts affected. He promised treatment, contact tracing and counselling.



The ministry, earlier this month, disclosed that an employee at its Head Office Building in New Kingston tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the testing of other health ministry staff.



The previous positive test also resulted in operations at the Head Office Building being suspended on April 17 to allow for a sanitization exercise in all the buildings.

