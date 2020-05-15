5 charged for gun in Spanish Town

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged five persons who were arrested during an operation on Monday, May 11, on Nugent Street in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



They are charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.



They are:

Ricardo Titus, a 29-year-old construction worker from Nugent Street Cavel Christie, a 27-year-old construction worker from Nugent Street Ovaun Gayle, a 21-year-old resident of Gordon Boulevard in Spanish Town Two teenaged boys

The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 6PM, a police/military team conducted an operation in the [Nugent Street] area.



“During the search of a premises, one SR40 Ruger pistol, with a magazine containing seven .40 rounds of ammunition and one 7.62 cartridge, was found inside the house. The men and the teenagers were later arrested and charged,” the JCF further said.



It added that court dates are being finalised for the accused.

