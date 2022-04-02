22-Year-Old Uncle Charged For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Nephew In Croft’s Hill

The slain 13-year-old Omarion Haniford (left) and his uncle 22-year-old Courtney Haniford. Photos provided

Police have charged 22-year-old Courtney Haniford for the stabbing death of his 13-year-old nephew Omarion Haniford.

The uncle is pictured on the right in the photo above and the deceased on the left.

The uncle was taken into custody on the same day the incident happened – Sunday, March 27, at Morant Housing Scheme in Croft’s Hill, Clarendon.

He has been charged with murder, the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed.

The uncle lived at McNie district in Clarendon, but went to the child’s home along with his brother – the child’s father – a night before the tragic episode.

The child’s mother, Morena Taylor, has disputed police report that her son was killed during an argument with his uncle.

She, in an interview with The Beacon, claimed that she and her son had just finished sweeping their yard, adding that she was about to send the child to the shop to purchase items needed for dinner. Omarion went into the house for a bag in which to carry the goods.

“In a split second, mi hear Omarion bawl out ‘Mummy, mi dead!” the mother said. She added that her son, while crying out, mentioned his paternal uncle’s alias.

Omarion, who ran from the house and collapsed in the yard, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was stabbed in the neck with a ratchet knife.

A previous report by the JCF stated that the uncle is mentally challenged, but some of his relatives have denied that claim.

