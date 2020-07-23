2 policemen injured in deadly shooting at Constant Spring

Two policemen attached to the Constant Spring Police Station in St. Andrew were shot and wounded on Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of the service station this morning, July 23.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports are that, about 1:30AM, the police were on patrol in the area when they observed a white Honda Civic motorcar parked on the roadway.



“The team then approached the vehicle and attempted to make enquires when the men immediately fired on the policemen, hitting them both before attempting to flee the scene.



“The injured officers returned the gunfire and the car subsequently crashed a short distance away. One of the armed men ran from the vehicle and the driver, who received a gunshot wound, was held,” added the JCF.



It stated that all three persons were taken to hospital where the unidentified man was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment. The officers are still being treated.

Meanwhile, a man, who is believed to be the suspect who escaped from the crime scene, later turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds and is now being hospitalized under police guard.

